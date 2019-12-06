Assures bringing primary health care under one roof

In his effort to strengthen health care delivery system in Kano state, Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje presented appointment letters to the newly employed health workers in the state, numbering 920, assuring that his administration would continue to fully support and strengthen health care institutions.

The event took place at the Coronation Hall, Government House, Kano, when governor Ganduje assured that he would make sure that all primary health care services are brought under One Roof, “This will ensure quality control and effective management of the system,” he hints.

According to him, with the coming together, under one roof, of all health care workers under primary health care delivery system, the system would be strengthened and sustainability assured.

“The wisdom behind the One Roof arrangement is to have optimum utilisation of our staff, with all sense of belonging and seriousness. With this, we can be so sure of harmonious synergy and effective management of both staff and resources.”

The issue of promotion of staff would, according to the governor, be effectively addressed, adding that, “We are always interested in having stronger institutions for our health care delivery system. At all levels, from primary to secondary and tertiary levels.”

On the newly recruited workers, 626 who were employed under State Health Services Management Board and 294 under State Primary Health Care Management Board, governor directed them to be hard working, dedicated and prudent in their places of assignment.

He further called that Contributory Health Care Scheme must be observed, to take it to the next level, emphasising that “For us to strengthen this institution we must do our best to see that it outlives us. Sustainability is very important.”

Calling further that, other agencies like Health Trust Fund and State Agency for the Control of Aids (SACA) must also be taken very seriously, “We are so concern about taking all aspects of our health care system to higher level.”

Ganduje directed the Commissioner for Health Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa to kick start a process of awarding outstanding workers of all categories in the sector.

“Let’s get best performing Doctor, best performing Pharmacist, best performing Nurse, best performing Laboratory Technician and all other areas in the health sector. We need to evolve a process of rewarding commitment and hard work,” he directed.

In his remarks Dr Tsanyawa, Health Commissioner commended feats achieved under governor Ganduje in the health sector, “Sir it is because of your dedication, commitment, patriotism and political will that we are seeing all these achievements in this sector.”

He also commended all other development partners for their unrelenting efforts in contributing to the development of health sector in the state.

All the development partners that were at the event commended the state government for exhibiting commitment and dedication in the healthcare delivery system in the state, which, they observed, attracted accolades to the state and the governor, for his genuine political will.