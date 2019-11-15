Jones Abiri – a journalist based in Bayelsa State who has spent sometime in the DSS over allegation of terrorism and pipeline vandalization had briefed 247ureports.com of an apparent non-existent judgement that a federal high court had disqualified the PDP gubernatorial candidate today.

247ureports.com was not aware he consults for the APC in Bayelsa State.

Our apologies to our readers.

–

Below is the original report

–

Information coming from Abuja indicates that a Federal High Court has disqualified the candidate of the PDP. The ruling came the morning of November 15, 2019.

Already, a federal high court had ruled to disqualify the APC primaries that produced the APC guber candidate. The APC was quick to seek redress at the appeal court which issued an immediate stay of action. Mandating at the parties revert to status quo.

Stay tuned