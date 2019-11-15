The Inspector General of Police, IGP M.A. Adamu, NPM, mni has ordered the immediate posting/redeployment of the following Commissioners of Police to states as follows:

Cross River State      –       CP Nkereuwem A. Akpan

 

Akwa Ibom State      –       CP Kenneth Ebrimson

 

Ogun State               –       CP Imohimi D. Edgal

 

Kano State                –       CP Habu Sani Ahmadu

 

Edo State                  –       CP Lawal Jimeta

 

Bauchi State             –       CP Philip Sule Maku

 

Lagos State              –       Ag/CP Odumosu H. Olusegun

 

The Inspector General of Police charges the newly posted officers to ensure the consolidation and improvement on the gains of their predecessors in the areas of public safety and crime fighting. He also directs the new Commissioners of Police to work with relevant stakeholders in adopting aggressive, proactive and community based crime prevention strategies to combat crime in their Areas of Responsibility. In addition, the Inspector General of Police enjoins the citizens of the affected states to accord the Commissioners of Police maximum cooperation to ensure they succeed in the realization of their mandate.

 

DCP FRANK MBA

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FORCE HEADQUARTERS

ABUJA

