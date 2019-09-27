The list of cabinet members and commissioners presented to the Abia State House of Assembly by the Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu recently for screening may have scaled through uneventfully. The entire 20 names on the list were screened and supposedly cleared by the legislators.

But one of the closest commissioners to the Abia State Governor – the former Commissioner of Works. Eziuche Ubani failed to turn up for the screening – and instead presented a letter of rejection to the Governor.

Ubani and the Abia Governor are said to be close friends and longtime friends. Ubani was considered a de-factor governor of the State during the first 4 years.

Ubani’s abrupt rejection came as a shock to the Abia populace. No official reasons were given.

But sources who spoke to 247ureports.com revealed that the former Commissioner may have had closed door run in with the Governor. Ubani may have disobeyed orders of the governor repeatedly during first term. Ubani is said to be “a loose cannon” who prefers things done his way, and not necessarily the Governor’s way.

The Governor took notes of Ubani’s excesses and opted to reassign him to a less lucrative portfolio. Our source indicated the governor already penned Ubani’s reassignment away from the post of Works Commissioner. As Ubani got news of the development, he raised a protest to the governor. “He was told to take it or leave it”.

Ubani called the Governor bluff and decided to write the letter rejected the cabinet position.

But credible information from within the government house reveals that Ubani has continued to visit the Governor. “The two are still drinking” together behind closed doors. “I believe an agreement is being reached.”

Stay tuned