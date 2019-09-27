Information available to 247ureports.com obtained from competent sources knowledgeable of the goings on inside the Isa Yuguda circle of operation indicates all is not settled with the one-time Governor of Bauchi State. Former Governor Isa Yuguda is reported to have gone bankrupt and in dire need of liquidity. His financial condition has resulted to his frantic sell of properties in Bauchi and Abuja.

Isa Yuguda’s priced home in the highbrow area of Abuja [Asokoro] reportedly worth over N3billion which the former governor purchased while he was the Governor of Bauchi State was recently taken over by one of the many people he owned money. According to our source, Mohammed Umar Gololo [Air Commodore] recently commandeered ownership of the said home belonging to Isa Yuguda.

Isa Yuguda had borrowed the sum of N400million from the Mohammed Umar Gololo – using his home as collateral. But the cash strapped Isa Yuguda could not make payments on the debt as agreed by the two parties. The lag in repayment stretched to over one year and counting. Isa Yugda was unable to make or defer repayment. In mid-July 2019, Mohammed Umar Gololo set to collect the property. Four weeks later, Gololo move into the property and claimed ownership. Yuguda forfeited his N3billion worth Asokoro home.

It can be recalled Mohammed Umar Gololo was indicted and detained under house arrest by the DSS over illegal arms trade. Gololo was alleged to have embezzled monies meant for arms purchase against the insurgency battle. He hails from Bauchi State.

Along with the forced possession of Asokoro home, Isa Yuguda has sold off all his landed properties in Azare and in Bauchi. This is according to a former aide to Isa Yuduga who confirmed to 247ureports.com he was also a benefactor of the bazaar. “I bought a few plots of the land located at DASS Tafawa Balewa road Gwallameji opposite federal polytechnic Bauchi”. He revealed that each plot [100ft by 100ft] was sold 2million. He estimates that the space of land at the said location was over 5 hectares.

While Isa Yuguda served the people of Bauchi State, he was considered a star politician by the northern oligarchs. To the extent, one of the then President’s daughters [Late Yar’Adua] was married off to him. The then President Umaru Yar’Adua gave his third daughter, Nafisa to Yuguda as a wife in October 2007.

Mallam Isa Yuguda was elected Governor of Bauchi State, Nigeria in April 2007 on the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) platform. In April 2009 he changed allegiance from the ANPP to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). Yuguda was reelected governor on 28 April 2011.

In 2016, Yuguda announced his decision to leave the PDP. He switched to the APC in December of 2018, Yuguda announced his decision to join the APC at a press conference held at the NUJ Secretariat, through his former Commissioner for Religious Affairs and Community Relations, Salisu Ahmed Barau. Yuguda explained that he joined the APC in other to continue to contribute to the development of the state.

The 8 years of Isa Yuguda administration was plagued by allegations of financial misdeed and grand scale corruption. On October 2016, the private residence of the former governor was invaded by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

A statement issued by the Special Assistant to the Bauchi State governor on Communications, Shamsuddeen Lukman Abubakar, stated that multi-million naira mansion belonging to the former governor situated at Sir Kashim Ibrahim Street, GRA Bauchi, was visited by men of the anti-graft agency. The statement added that the agency allegedly placed the house under investigation.

In January 2017, the Bauchi State government dragged Yuguda to the EFCC and ICPC for the unaccounted sum of N212billion.

