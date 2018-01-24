DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

From Yahaya Audu,Bauchi

Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Socio-cultural Association of Nigeria, Bauchi State Chapter has endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari and Bauchi State Governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar to run for president and Governor in 2019, respectively.

The endorsement was announced by the Chairman of Miyetti Allah in the state, Alhaji Garba Saleh

He said Miyetti Allah’s reason for endorsing President Buhari was due successes recorded in the area of peace and conquering insurgents in North East.

Saleh added that the association is solidly behind the president “he is our brother and therefore we must be at the forefront to show our support and solidarity”.

Saleh also added that the association supports governor Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar for the absence of herdsmen/farmers clashes in the state.

He said, “we have talked to our parents, brothers and children‎ to support Buhari in 2019 and we will always rally around him”.

According to him, APC led administration has brought peace in Nigeria – we will vote him again to continue with the good work.

Governor. Mohammed Abdullahi Abubakar, in response stated that he was overwhelmed with the unanimous decision. ‎

The Presidency did not response to calls placed to the office.