IBB’s Memoir Launch: Governor Bala Mohammed in Attendance: Bauchi State Governor Joins Ranks of Dignitaries at High-Profile Event

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has advocated for good democracy, peace and tolerance among political leaders in the country.

The governor Mohammed was speaking when he recently attended the launch of former Military President Ibrahim Babangida’s memoir, “A Journey in Service,” in Abuja.

This high-profile event brought together prominent political figures, including President Bola Tinubu, former Presidents Goodluck Jonathan and Yakubu Gowon, and former Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Governor Mohammed’s attendance underscored his commitment to democratic principles and active engagement in national and regional political discourse.

The event’s focus on Babangida’s legacy, Nigeria’s democratic journey, and the resurgence of military coups in West Africa highlighted the importance of promoting democracy, peace, and tolerance in the region.

By attending this event, Governor Mohammed reaffirmed his dedication to upholding democratic values and contributing to the national conversation on governance and development.

His presence alongside other key political figures demonstrated his willingness to engage with diverse perspectives and work towards a more peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.