Bauchi Takes Leap Towards Sustainable Development: World Bank and ACReSAL Conduct Assessment for Enhanced Institutional Capacity

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) imimenting World Bank project had recently conducted an impact evaluation exercise in Bauchi State.

The assessment in collaboration with the African Center for Peace and Human Dignity focused on Component C1, which aims to strengthen institutional and policy frameworks.

As part of the exercise, the consultants conducted one-on-one interviews with representatives from the three line ministries, as well as other benefiting departments, agencies, and institutions.

The evaluation session, held at the State Project Management Unit (SPMU), was attended by the Bauchi ACReSAL team, representatives from the benefiting MDAs, and other stakeholders.

Dr. Ibrahim Kabir, the State Project Coordinator, welcomed the consultants and expressed appreciation for the initiative. He encouraged the benefiting MDAs to cooperate fully, emphasizing that the evaluation aimed to assess the implementation of Component C across participating states.

According to the Dr. Ibrahim Kabir, the State Project Coordinator, said the goal was to evaluate the impact of ACReSAL’s interventions on institutional operations, identify existing gaps, and recommend strategies for sustainable support.

Lead consultant, Professor Plangsat Bitrus Dayil, along with Engineer Adamu Adamu, explained the objectives of the exercise. They commended the SPMU for its coordination efforts, which facilitated smooth interactions with respondents regarding the project’s impact, challenges, and sustainability plans.

The consultants visited the three line ministries, where they engaged with the commissioners. They expressed gratitude for the warm reception and conducive working environment, noting that the familiarity of respondents with the project made data collection seamless.

The Commissioners of Housing and Environment, Rt. Hon. Danlami Ahmed Kawule; Water Resources, Alhaji Abdulrazaq Nuhu Zaki; and Agriculture, Dr. Iliyasu Gital, welcomed the delegation. They acknowledged the positive impact of the ACReSAL project on their ministries and communities, particularly highlighting the provision of vehicles, which has improved monitoring and assessment of rural projects.

The commissioners commended the World Bank, ACReSAL, and the Bauchi team for their contributions. They pledged continued collaboration with ACReSAL to ensure the project’s objectives are met and wished the team success in their assessments across other states.

Key highlights of the exercise included a presentation on Component C1 interventions, visits to line ministries, interviews, and photographic documentation.

