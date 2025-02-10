Breaking News: PDP Disciplinary Committee Faces Legal Showdown as Anyanwu Plans Court Action

By: Daure David

Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu, the ousted National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is reportedly set to approach the courts to block the PDP Disciplinary Committee from summoning him to appear before it. Credible sources reveal that Anyanwu is preparing to seek an injunction on Monday, February 10, 2025, to prevent the committee from proceeding with its scheduled hearing on Wednesday, February 12, 2025.

This latest development comes amid a wider internal struggle within the PDP, with Anyanwu facing allegations of indiscipline, anti-party activities, and his alleged involvement in condoning thuggery and violence against party members. These accusations, reviewed by the PDP’s National Disciplinary Committee, have been detailed in several petitions that have sparked controversy within the party.

The committee, headed by former Foreign Affairs Minister Chief Tom Ikimi, had initially summoned Anyanwu, alongside other prominent PDP figures, including former Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom, former Rivers State Governor and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, and others, to respond to the allegations.

The hearing is scheduled to take place at the Legacy House in Maitama, Abuja, where the committee plans to review the grievances presented by various members and stakeholders, and to determine if the accused individuals should face any disciplinary actions as per the PDP’s constitution.

However, Anyanwu’s camp has indicated that the senator, who has been embroiled in long-running legal disputes over his ousting from the role of National Secretary, intends to challenge the disciplinary process. His legal team is reportedly preparing for a court application that could delay or block the committee’s proceedings, should the court grant the requested injunction.

The PDP’s internal discord has deepened over the past months, with party leaders divided on various issues, particularly surrounding leadership roles. Anyanwu’s controversial removal from the National Secretary position, which has led to numerous legal battles, is seen as one of the central points of tension. His attempt to halt the disciplinary process signals yet another chapter in the party’s ongoing struggle to maintain unity and discipline in the face of increasing internal rifts.

Political analysts have suggested that Anyanwu’s court bid could further intensify the party’s internal challenges, potentially destabilizing an already fractious leadership. As the legal battle looms, many are watching closely to see how the PDP will handle the fallout from these escalating conflicts.

The PDP has yet to issue a formal response regarding the latest developments, but party insiders suggest that the leadership is committed to ensuring accountability and transparency, regardless of the legal challenges ahead.

The outcome of Anyanwu’s legal maneuver, set to unfold in the coming days, will be closely watched by political observers and could have significant implications for the future of the PDP as it navigates its internal strife.