Bauchi State Takes Giant Leap Towards Economic Growth

By: Lydia Zakka

Under the leadership of Governor Bala Mohammed, Bauchi State is poised for transformative economic growth as it takes bold steps to enhance its internally generated revenue (IGR). In a high-powered meeting recently held in the state, top dignitaries gathered to discuss innovative strategies aimed at boosting the state’s revenue generation capacity.

The meeting, which brought together prominent figures including the Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun; the Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Mr. Adedeji; the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Mrs. Lydia; and Bauchi State’s loyal and capacitated Commissioner for Finance, Dr. Yakubu Adamu, centered on strengthening the financial backbone of the state.

With a focus on reducing reliance on statutory allocations and creating a more self-sustaining economy, the state is taking proactive measures to increase its IGR. This aligns with Bauchi’s broader economic vision of growth, fiscal autonomy, and long-term prosperity. The state has already made notable strides in this direction with the passage of a new revenue code in June 2020. This code has paved the way for improved revenue collection systems and has opened doors for innovative approaches to taxation and revenue mobilization.

The collaborative meeting represents a significant milestone in Bauchi’s IGR expansion strategy for the period 2023-2027. With stakeholders from various sectors and the financial expertise of Dr. Yakubu Adamu, the state is in a prime position to implement groundbreaking solutions that will strengthen its financial capacity, thereby reducing the dependence on federal allocations and ensuring more sustainable economic growth.

As the state continues to fine-tune its IGR policies and boost revenue generation, the collaboration between the state and federal authorities signals a new era of economic progress for Bauchi. The state is ready to embrace new opportunities, improve fiscal discipline, and chart a course toward greater prosperity.

With visionary leadership, a strong commitment to economic development, and the backing of seasoned professionals, Bauchi is on the path to a future of growth, innovation, and economic resilience.

Bauchi State’s bold move towards economic self-sufficiency demonstrates its commitment to creating a prosperous future for its people, with the potential to serve as a model for other states in the country.