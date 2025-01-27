Police Arrest Two, Recover Gun, Bullets, Others at Checkpoint in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Police operatives in Anambra State have arrested two persons over unlawful possession of firearm and other related offences.

The suspects, Raphael Peverga and Saakura Teryima who are both aged 22 years old and who both hail from Benue State, were arrested over the weekend by the operatives of the Special Anti-Cult Squad Enugwu-Ukwu, at a security checkpoint along the Umudioka—Awkuzu road, by Igbariam.

Confirming this to newsmen in a statement on Monday, the Police Spokesman in the state, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the suspects were four in number, but two escaped while two were arrested.

“Operatives of the Special Anti-Cult Squad Enugwu-Ukwu, at a security checkpoint on Umudioka-Awkuzu, road by Igbariam, on 25th January 2025, by 5.38 pm, arrested two out of the four occupants of a white Toyota Corolla vehicle with registration number YAB 26 CB. The team also recovered one barreta pistol, two live ammunition and the Toyota Corolla vehicle.

“The two suspects are Raphael Peverga and Saakura Teryima both aged 22 years old and from Benue State. Meanwhile, efforts are ongoing to arrest the other two suspects that are currently on the run,” the statement reads in part.

According to him, it was reported that the suspects alighted from the vehicle while still in motion when the operatives ordered them

to park the vehicle for a Security search.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Nnaghe Obono Itam, assures that the Command shall continue to evolve strategy and improve operational positioning in the State to nip to the bud such criminal elements,” he concluded.