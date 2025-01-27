Hard Drugs, Cash, Others Recovered As Security Raid Another Criminal Hideout in Anambra Community

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was another win for the police and the operatives of the Anambra Vigilante Group over the weekend, as the joint security force, dislodged criminal elements during a raid of a notorious criminal hideout in the state.

This was confirmed in a statement issued on Monday by the Police Public Relations Officer of the State, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, who said the hideout was raided at Umudike village in Amaokpala Community in Orumba North Local Government Area of the state.

“The Joint Security Team comprising police operatives from the Oko Divisional Headquarters and AVG Operatives, Amaokpala, acting on intelligent-driven information on 25th January 2025, by 10.30 pm, raided an identified criminal hideout at Umudike, Amaokpala in Orumba North Local Government Area,” the statement partly reads.

Continuing, the Police Spokesman, announced that a handful of items were recovered during the crackdown, which include large quantity of substance suspected to be hard drugs, two mobile phones, and a cash sum of seventy-three thousand, one hundred and fifty Naira (N73,150) suspected to be proceeds from the sales of the substance.

According to him, the fierce-looking criminals took to their heels on sighting the Joint Security Team and ran into the nearby bushes.

He, however, disclosed that the operatives have taken over the scene, destroyed the camp and are on the offensive against the criminals for possible arrest and to make sure they don’t regroup anywhere in the State.