INEC To Receive Official Notice Over Sen Ifeanyi Ubah"s Demise This Week As Clerk Confirms Completion Of Process

Politics
INEC To Receive Official Notice Over Sen Ifeanyi Ubah
INEC To Receive Official Notice Over Sen Ifeanyi Ubah"s Demise This Week Says Sen Umeh As Clerk Confirms Completion Of Process

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
LATEST NEWS

 

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC is to receive an official notification of the death of Sen Ifeanyi Ubah this week.

Similarly the Clerk of the Senate Mr Edwin Ogbonna has also confirmed the process adding that before the end of this week the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC would be furnished with the necessary documents.

Disclosing this to the senator representing Anambra Central District Sir Victor Umeh said that in line with the tradition of the Senate late Sen Ifeanyi Ubah”s seat was declared vacant during a valedictory session of the senate since December 19th 2024 .

 

“The Process of Official Communication is on’

“The Senate President in accordance with our Tradition declared Senator Uba’s Seat Vacant during our Valedictory Session on 19th December, 2024”

“I have spoken with the Clerk of the Senate and the Clerk of the National Assembly”

“They have completed the Processes”
“The Official Communication shall be received by INEC this week”

Earlier before now ,the Chief Of Staff to the Senate President Mr Chinedu Akubueze who spoke through a phone interview the Senate is working on the process of informing the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC about the death and vacancy of Anambra South Senatorial District seat .

“We have processes for the information to the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC and we are working on the relevant processes ”

“In the shortest time possible the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC would be furnished with the necessary correspondence in order to give impetus for the conduct of the bye election”

Akubueze further urged the electorates in Anambra South Senatorial District to be calm as the Senate would certainly do the needful for the vacant seats to be filled .

“For the people in Anambra South Senatorial District there is nothing to fear about because the Senate would in the short while do the needful for the purposes of conducting a bye election I the Zone” he said.

