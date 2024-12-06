Delta State Community Leader, Oghoroko Tortured To Death In Nigerian Military’s Detention

The detained President-General of Okuama Community in Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, Pa James Achovwuko Oghoroko is dead.

Oghoroko, one of the community leaders arrested by the Nigerian military since August 2024, reportedly died in the military detention on Wednesday.

According to top sources, he died following excessive torture and alleged inhumane treatment.

News of Pa Oghoroko’s death was broken on Thursday by leaders of Okuama at an emergency meeting of the Community.

The community leaders also decried that another detained leader, “Pa Dennis Okugbaye, is presently battling with a life-threatening ailment in the undisclosed military facility”.

Newsmen learnt that the news of Pa Oghoroko’s death has thrown the entire Okuama community into mourning.

The Okuama community, had in August this year, through their lawyers filed suit No: FHC/WR/CS/84/2024 between James Oghorokor and other versus the Nigerian Army and two others “demanding N100million for their illegal detention”.

The community had earlier, on the heels of the demolition and destruction of Okuama community after the killing of 17 soldiers, approached the Federal High Court, Warri, through their lawyers led by Chief Albert Akpomudje SAN and others, to seek redress.

The community through their learned Counsel filed Suit No. FHC/WR/CS/41/2024, FHC/WR/CS/42/2024, and FHC/WR/CS/42/2024, the suits are now being consolidated.

At its last sitting on 20th November, 2024, the Federal High Court had adjourned the bail application of the arrested leaders to the 9th December, 2024 to hear the motion.

However, before the return date, one of the Claimants, Pa Oghoroko, was said to have given up the ghost on Wednesday, 4th December, 2024 in the military detention without being charged to court since their arrest in August.

Meanwhile, Chief Albert Akpomudje SAN, who is leading the community’s legal team has described the news of the PG’s death as “disturbing”, adding that he “will meet with the family members and his team to know what steps to take next”.