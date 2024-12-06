My Philanthropy Is a Divine Mandate, Progressive-Minded, Says Walata Boss, Donates Learning Materials to Schools in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

Anambra-born philanthropist and MD/CEO of the Walata Consults and Services Ltd., Hon. Stanley Nwabueze Okafor, has distributed over two thousand exercise books to various primary schools in parts of Nnewi South Local Government Area of the state.

Also distributed by the philanthropist were over two hundred school bags, for the benefit of needy school children in the area.

The handover of the donated items, which held on Thursday at the Eziojukwu Primary School, Utuh, attracted the Headteachers of all the 31 government primary schools in the six communities that make up the Nnewi South I Constituency, whose schools are the beneficiaries of the gesture.

Speaking on the essence of the gesture, the benefactor, Hon. Okafor, explained that his objectives were primarily to promote education, support underprivileged children, and provide them with basic learning materials that would ease their academic pursuits.

He advocated the need for well-meaning individuals to focus on supporting and uplifting education, especially in rural communities, while also noting that such interventions are pivotal in bridging the gap between urban and rural educational standards.

According to him, education remains the foundation of societal growth, and investing in children’s education today guarantees a brighter future for the community and the nation at large.

Hon. Okafor recalled how, during the just-past rainy season, he saw some school children going home under the rain, with some folding or hiding their books inside their school uniforms, while others tied their books with nylons, and some carried their drenched books in torn or worn-out school bags.

This, he said, worried him deeply, and he felt touched by the plight of these school children, which spurred him to make the donation as his contribution to alleviating their struggles.

According to him, this donation is part of his ongoing efforts to support education, adding that earlier this year, through his Foundation, he paid the First School Leaving Certificate Examination (FSLCE) registration fees for 62 children from 31 government primary schools in the Nnewi South Constituency I.

When asked if his actions had any political undertones, Hon. Okafor clarified that all his humanitarian services are divine directives and assignments from God, whom, he said, is the inspiration behind every philanthropic gesture he embarks on.

He further urged every privileged or well-to-do individual to always assist the needy around them in any way they can, emphasizing that such acts attract divine blessings.

“I am a living testimony of how giving to others opens unimaginable doors,” he remarked.

The humanitarian, who confessed his love for education and his advocacy for “catching them young” and starting early to prepare children for the future, urged parents not to sacrifice the education of their children on the altar of money. He emphasized that the importance of education for every child can never be overemphasized, calling it the most valuable investment for any family or society.

Concluding, Hon. Okafor emphasized that his Walata Humanitarian Foundation remains committed to impacting lives, promoting welfare, and facilitating lasting solutions to some pressing issues, particularly in education, healthcare, and community development. He also commended his family, friends, and supporters for their encouragement, which, he said, has been crucial in enabling him to pursue and sustain his vision.

He assured the public of his steadfast commitment to upholding the selfless gesture of serving God and humanity with his God-given wealth.

This reporter, Izunna Okafor, gathered that the Walata Humanitarian Foundation has implemented numerous projects addressing the welfare of vulnerable populations. Through its scholarship programs, the Foundation has enabled hundreds of children to pursue education. Its healthcare initiatives have also provided essential services to underserved areas, including medical screenings, treatment, and support for chronic illnesses.

Moreover, the Foundation has supported skill acquisition programs, empowering young people and women with entrepreneurial skills to improve their livelihoods. These sustained efforts captions Hon. Okafor’s vision of a society where every individual has equal opportunities to thrive, irrespective of their background or socio-economic statuses.