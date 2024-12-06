Goods Worth Millions Of Naira Destroyed As Fire Engulfs Aba Market

There was a fire outbreak in Aba the commercial nerve centre of Abia State.

The incident happened at Umuocham Road by Sweet Eatery, World Bank Housing Estate.

Property and goods worth millions of naira were on Thursday destroyed as fire engulfed the eatery.

The inferno has left residents and business owners in distress.

Eyewitnesses confirmed that one of the victims, whose property was affected, had suffered a similar fire incident in her residential home just last month.

Abia State Fire Service officials swiftly responded to the scene, which caused significant property damage.

An eyewitness at the scene, Tochukwu Ogbuagu urged the public to prioritize safety measures, particularly turning off electrical appliances and sockets before leaving their shops or homes, to prevent such tragic occurrences in the future.

Attempts to speak with officials of the fire service failed as they said only “our boss can speak at the office” as of the time of filing this report.