Gang Leader Flees, As Security Team Arrests Prince, One Other for Enforcing Sit-at-Home in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

No fewer than one person have been arrested for enforcing sit-at-home order in Anambra State.

The suspects, according to a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer of the State, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, were apprehended at Nkwelle-Ezunaka, 3-3 Area during a Police-led anti-sit-home joint patrol with the operatives of the Anambra Vigilante Group on Monday, November 25.

It was gathered that the arrested suspects included one Prince Nwogu and Chinedu Amah, while another member of the notorious gang, popularly known as Akada, is currently on the run, and has also been declared wanted by the police.

The Police Spokesman further revealed that one English-made pistol was recovered from the suspects, among other incriminating items.

“They were arrested during a hot chase by the Operatives after the victim raised an alarm about how they held him at gunpoint and dispossessed him of his iPhone and other personal belongings,” he explained.

While noting that the arrested suspects confessed to the crime and mentioned Akada, who is currently at large, as their gang leader, the Police Spokesman also explained that efforts have already been put in place to track other fleeing members of the gang.