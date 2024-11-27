8.4 C
New York
Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Gang Leader Flees, As Security Team Arrests Prince, One Other for Enforcing Sit-at-Home in Anambra

Crime

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
- Advertisement -

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -spot_imgspot_img

 

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

No fewer than one person have been arrested for enforcing sit-at-home order in Anambra State.

The suspects, according to a statement issued to newsmen on Wednesday by the Police Public Relations Officer of the State, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, were apprehended at Nkwelle-Ezunaka, 3-3 Area during a Police-led anti-sit-home joint patrol with the operatives of the Anambra Vigilante Group on Monday, November 25.

It was gathered that the arrested suspects included one Prince Nwogu and Chinedu Amah, while another member of the notorious gang, popularly known as Akada, is currently on the run, and has also been declared wanted by the police.

READ ALSO  But I'm a Vigilante Member — Suspected Criminal Arrested with Gun in Anambra

The Police Spokesman further revealed that one English-made pistol was recovered from the suspects, among other incriminating items.

“They were arrested during a hot chase by the Operatives after the victim raised an alarm about how they held him at gunpoint and dispossessed him of his iPhone and other personal belongings,” he explained.

While noting that the arrested suspects confessed to the crime and mentioned Akada, who is currently at large, as their gang leader, the Police Spokesman also explained that efforts have already been put in place to track other fleeing members of the gang.

- Advertisement -spot_img

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Joe Igbokwe’s comment against Seyi Tinubu’s guber ambition discriminatory, awful
Next article
Police Launch Manhunt, As Gunmen Abduct 3 at Popular Showroom in Anambra

YOU MAY LIKE

- Advertisement -spot_img

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  But I'm a Vigilante Member — Suspected Criminal Arrested with Gun in Anambra

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.