Joe Igbokwe’s comment against Seyi Tinubu’s guber ambition discriminatory, awful

– Uche Darlington, Anambra based British trained lawyer

By Chuks Eke

The recent comment credited to Chief Joe Igbokwe of the All Progressives Congress, APC that Seyi Tinubu, son of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu should drop his ambition to contest the governorrship of Lagos State on account of his tender age has attracted negative reactions from eminent personalities in the country.

One of such personalities that fired the first salvo is Prince Uche Darlington Okeke, an

Anambra-based British trained Lawyer and a former Executive Assistant and Senior Special Assistant to Governor of Anambra State respectively vehemently berated Igbokwe and described the comment as discriminatory and an awful thinking of the Stone age.

According to Barrister Okeke, “Joe Igbokwe’s recent comment that Seyi Tinubu is not fit to lead Lagos State because the State is not for boys” is not only misleading but also discriminatory and an awful thinking of the past and stone age. This kind of thinking is detrimental to our society, as it undermines the potential of young leaders”.

“History has shown us that age is neither a barrier, nor a determining factor in leadership. There are numerous examples of young leaders who have made significant impacts globally”.

“For instance, Young Global Leaders like Alexander the Great conquered a vast portion of the known world at just 25 years old. Napoleon Bonaparte rose to power at 24 and became Emperor of France at 35. Bill Clinton of America became the Governor of Arkansas at 32 and President of the United States at 43. Emmanuel Macron became the President of France at the age of 39, making him France’s youngest President. Rishi Sunak became the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom at the age of 42. “.

“In Nigeria, young leaders like General Yakubu Gowon was 32 years as Nigeria’s Head of State. Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu was 33 years old when he declared the independence of Biafra and subsequently led the Biafran forces. Obafemi Awolowo became the Premier of Western Nigeria at 37. Nnamdi Azikiwe became the Premier of Eastern Nigeria at 41. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan became the Governor of Bayelsa State at 43 and President of Nigeria at 53”.

Furthermore, Barrister Okeke continued, “Peter Obi became the Governor of Anambra State at the age of 46 in 2007. Orji Uzor Kalu became the Governor of Abia State at the age of 39 in 1999 and Donald Duke became the Governor of Cross River State at the age of 37 in 1999”.

“As a matter of fact, he continued, Political Leadership requires youthful strength and vigour due to its engaging and tasking nature”.

“It’s ironic that Joe Igbokwe, who has never held a significant elective leadership position, feels qualified to decide who should lead Lagos State. His statement is a clear example of the “pull-him-down” syndrome that has hindered Nigeria’s progress for so long”.

“Rather than focusing on age, we should be looking at a candidate’s qualifications, experience, and vision for the future. Seyi Tinubu, with his impressive track record and innovative ideas as a Lawyer also trained in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and passed through a credible institution as Nigerian Law School, has shown that he has what it takes to move Lagos State forward”.

Let’s not be swayed by discriminatory comments like Joe Igbokwe’s. Instead, let’s focus on building a better future for ourselves and for generations to come”.

“Seyi has every right as a Nigerian citizen to aspire for any political position in Nigeria so long as he is eligible. That his Dad is the president is immaterial and hugely inconsequential, and that should not be a barrier for his aspiration”, said Barrister Uche Darlington.