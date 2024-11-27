Police Launch Manhunt, As Gunmen Abduct 3 at Popular Showroom in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The joint security operatives in Anambra State, under the umbrella of Anambra Joint Security Forces have launched manhunt for the possible rescue of three persons at Innoson Motorcycle Showroom, along the Owerri Road, in Nnewi, Nnewi North Local Government Area of the State.

It was gathered that the victims were abducted by yet-to-be-identified gunmen.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the State, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, announced this in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday, November 26, adding that the victims were abducted at about 6:45 PM on the same day.

According to him, the Police Command is determined and is already working with information obtained from the scene for the ongoing rescue operations.

“The Comamd also urges residents or anyone with useful information that will aid the investigation to come forward to the Command headquarters, Awka, or the nearest police station. You are also encouraged to call the Command Emergency number 112 or call 07039194332 for a prompt response.

“Further details shall be communicated, please,” the Spokesperson stated.