Igbo leader attributes high incidences of kidnappings, criminal activities in Nigeria to unburied corpses

By Chuks Eke

The spiritual leader of Igbo land, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka has attributed the current spate of kudnappings and other criminal activities in Nigeria to unburied corpses littered in various parts of the mortuaries in the country.

He said it is an abberation for dead bodies to litter in all the mortuaries without being buried, adding that while their spirits are not at rest, their ghosts are busy hoving around around, wondering about and causing mayhem to the living.

Reacting to the current incessant kidnappings of Nigerians and foreigners in various parts of the country, including the Anambra state Commissioner for Youths and Sports, Patrick Aghamba and his wife who were abducted by unknown gunmen recently on their way to Abuja to attend the wedding ceremony of Adaora, Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s daughter, Ezeonwuka who has a Chieftaincy title of Ogilisi Igbo, contended that so long as the corpses continued to litter in our mortuaries without being buried so as to enable their spirits rest in peace, their ghosts would continue to wonder about, inflict on our youths and continue to torment the living, pushing them to commit all types of crimes to humanity.

According to Ogilisi Igbo, “many people believe that the continued detention of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPoB is the cause of insecurity in the country, thinking that once he is released, crime rate will go down. But the truth is that even though it is a part of security measures, I must make emphasize that the major reason for the insecurity bedeviling our country today is the unburied corpses littered in our mortuaries and their angry ghosts are hovering about tormenting our your youths and forcing them to commit all sorts of crimes”.

“I am therefore calling on government agencies, particularly in Igbo land to enact a law making it mandatory for all the corpses littered in our mortuaries to be evacuated and given mass burial and to bury the dead as soon as one dies to enable the spirit of the dead back to his or her creator to rest in the bossom of the Lord”.

Ezeonwuka however called on security forces to work hard towards rescuing all the kidnapped victims in all parts of the country, as well as apprehend all the kidnappers so as to make Nigeria save for the entire citizenry.