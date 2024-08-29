8.4 C
JAPA: Four Nigerians Land in UK Prison Over Marriage Certificate Forgeries

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A Woolwich Crown Court in London has handed down prison sentences to four British-Nigerians involved in the forgery of more than 2,000 marriage certificates, enabling Nigerian nationals to illegally remain in the United Kingdom.

The convicted individuals, Abraham Alade Olarotimi Onifade (41), Abayomi Aderinsoye Shodipo (38), Nosimot Mojisola Gbadamosi (31), and Adekunle Kabir (54), were sentenced on over the week for their roles in a sophisticated criminal operation.

According to the UK Home Office, the group was part of an organized crime syndicate that produced fraudulent applications under the EU Settlement Scheme, specifically targeting Nigerian nationals. The illegal activities spanned from March 2019 to May 2023, during which the gang provided false customary marriage certificates and other forged documents to facilitate these applications.

An extensive investigation, jointly conducted by the UK Home Office and authorities in Lagos, uncovered the full extent of the forgery operation. Over 2,000 fraudulent marriage documents were traced back to the group, revealing the significant scale of their illegal activities.

Commenting on the convictions, Paul Moran, Chief Immigration Officer at the UK Home Office, described the gang as “absolutely prolific” in their efforts to exploit UK immigration laws for financial gain. He commended his team for dismantling the operation and expressed hope that the convictions would serve as a deterrent to other criminal groups engaged in similar activities.

“As with many gangs we encounter, their sole priority was financial gain,” Moran stated.

“I am delighted that my team was able to intercept their operation, and I hope these convictions will serve as a warning to unscrupulous gangs who exploit people’s desperation to remain in the UK. We will continue to work tirelessly to secure our borders and clamp down on the gangs who prey on vulnerable people to make money,” he added.

Onifade and Shodipo were both convicted of conspiracy to facilitate illegal entry into the UK and conspiracy to provide articles used in fraud, receiving sentences of six years and five years, respectively.

Gbadamosi was found guilty of obtaining leave to remain by deception and fraud by false representation, resulting in a six-year prison sentence.

Kabir, who was convicted of possession of an identity document with improper intention, was sentenced to nine months in prison. However, he was acquitted of charges related to obtaining leave to remain by deception.

