Investigation: Unmasking Activists For Hire After Tuggar, Amidst Foreign Minister’s Commendation Of A Sterling Year In Office 

Investigations by our reporter revealed the duo of Dan esi Momoh and Igwe Ude-Umanta renowned Abuja-based emergency activists for hire had been unmasked as the guns for hire that has consistently accused the Honorable Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar in the media through spurious allegations and baseless press engagements to mislead the public almost bordering on cyberstalking, especially in the context of Section 24 of Nigeria’s Cybercrimes Act 2024 which criminalizes cyberstalking as it relates to the following acts: Knowingly or intentionally sending a message that is offensive or obscene or menacing or causes any such message or matter to be so sent. By their accounts in a now-deleted Premium Times engagement this is the third time they are calling for his ouster from office through half-truths and outright fallacies.

Our investigations show these are adequate grounds for a full cyber stalking case against the duo.

In the face of the issues of national concern being centered by the Federal Government, the duo organized crass press conferences that have become laughable every fortnight. To all discerning and rational minds Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar’s name and incompetence cannot and should not be written in the same sentence.

A cursory look at the social media pages of these hired actors will show that they are professional for-hire emergency activists, for instance on the Facebook page post of Danesi Momoh on the 6th of August 2024, where he wrote “Last week was so engaging from Northern Nigeria to Southern Nigeria

With press briefings, rallies, and engagement with private groups our tour of the Dangote Refinery and Petrochemical and the Fertilizer Plant at Lekki Lagos was so educative. The NNPC Boss and its shameless “subsidiaries”, like NMDPRA NUPRC bosses need to be shown the way out” The above shows that the duo have no conscientious agenda of their own, rather they are always waiting to do the bidding of their paymasters. Another example earlier on the 5th of July, the other leg of the duo Igwe Ude-Umanta, a self-styled transparency activist but also a gun for hire, held another rally to grant a vote of confidence on the Chairman of one of the anti-corruption agencies.

Their consistent mantra has been the recall of ambassadors and how it is the fault of Minister Tuggar, this action predates the appointment of Tuggar as Minister and he had to carry out the instructions. Again the recall and appointment of Ambassadors lie solely with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. The duo have shown zero knowledge of the process and serving the bidding of their paymasters.

Distractions aside the international community is abuzz with the contributions of Minister Tuggar, recently he proposed a court of competent jurisdiction to be located in Africa to prosecute pirates under the auspices of the Gulf of Guinea Commission, also he is at the forefront of calling for the democratization of the United Nations Security Council and ensuring Nigeria joins the G20 and BRICS. Most importantly he has attracted more than 4 Trillion Naira in commitments to Nigeria in the last 1 year.

With the foregoing, the Premium Times article has now become a stark unmasking that Danesi Momoh and Igwe Ude-Umanta are indeed hired guns on a hatchet job. We await to see their next action on the cyberstalking trail of the Honorable Minister Yusuf Tuggar.