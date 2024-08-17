8.4 C
BIPC presents signed proof of concept note for empowering IDPS, Refugees to UNHCR

N/Central

Published:

Reading time: 1 min.
From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Benue Investment and Property Company (BIPC) has presented a signed Proof of Concept (PoC) to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) for its innovative entrepreneurship and employment initiatives aimed at empowering Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and refugees.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of BIPC, Dr. Raymond Asemakaha, presented the PoC when he received UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner for Operations, Mr. Raouf Mazou,German Ambassador to Nigeria, Ambassador Annett Günther and other UNHCR delegation at the company’s water and bread factories in Makurdi

Dr. Asemakaha explained that the PoC outlines BIPC’s comprehensive plan to provide sustainable livelihoods, skills training, and micro-employment opportunities to vulnerable populations in Benue State.

According to the MD, the PoC note particularly requested the UNHCR to partner the company in expanding the bakery for bread production, water factory, Emperor Fertilizer, Agro-Commodities hub and Benfruits factory which is to start in two months.

Other businesses the company plans to develop in conjunction with the UNHCR includes, Normal Saline factory, food basket Beer factory, central parking system, BIPC Nylon production, Nail manufacturing, textile, bread wrappers printing, amongst others.

While highlighting that BIPC innovative initiative such as the motorcycle hire purchase scheme, CNG kits installation and central parking system are designed to help reduce unemployment amongst displaced persons, the MD stated that the interventions are estimated to create over 50,000 direct jobs impacting over 80,000 families.

Responding, UNHCR Assistant High Commissioner For Operations, Mr. Raouf Mazou, commended BIPC for its innovation.

Mr. Raouf particularly lauded the company for providing economic support to the Cameroonian refugees at Ikyogen, in Kwande local government area and other IDPs, assuring that the UNHCR will continue to be supportive in helping the company expands its businesses through a Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs).

The UNHCR High Commissioner lauded BIPC’s innovative approach, stating that the model is a shining example of how private sector entities can make a meaningful impact on the lives of IDPs and refugees expressing willingness to partner the company through its approach of sustainable programming and Global Compact on Refugees (GCR) which aimed at providing livelihood inclusion and opportunities for refugees and IDP’s.

Speaking, some IDPs and refugees from Cameroonian, Comfort Oya, Blessing Anyiman, and Nicholas Ukeyima, expressed gratitude for the skills they have acquired through BIPC’s program.

