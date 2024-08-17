Alia to make Benue sports hub, return defunct BCC Lions Football club

From Msurshima Andrew, Makurdi

The Governor of Benue State, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia has pledged to make Benue State a sports hub of the nation.

Governor Alia, who made the promise Friday while addressing the First Summit of Media Directors of the Nigeria’s Premier Football League held in Makurdi, said he will return defunct BCC Lions Football club.

The Governor said his administration has already started working to return the glory of sports in the state, adding that they have accepted and granted sponsorship of Independent Organizations in Sports, brought back the Governor’s cup in Benue, paid sponsorship for the National Youth Games and also directed that all football pitches in the state, including those in schools be upgraded.

He said his administration has also rehabilitated hostels for athletes, returned the All Secondary School Games in the state, and have been making Prompt payment of salaries of players and staff of Lobi Stars.

Governor Alia also mentioned clearance of entitlements of players and staff of Lobi Stars directing that if any was left it should be drafted to his table immediately, donation of four brand new vehicles to Lobi Stars and the massive ongoing rehabilitation work and upgrading of the Aper Aku Stadium, Makurdi.

The Governor said work was going to begin on the J.S. Tarkar Stadium, Gboko with a view to bringing back the defunct BCC Lions Football club.

He disclosed the plan of his government to tap fully in the sports potentials of Benue youths and expand the state economy through sports.

He expressed appreciated the Nigeria’s Premier Football League for choosing Benue State as a place to host the ever first submit of their media directors, saying Benue is open to welcoming them anytime.

Earlier in their separate remarks, the Chief Operational Officer Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL), Prince Davidson Owumi and the President of Nigerian Premier League Media Directors, Amos Eche commended the Governor for his developmental strides emphasizing the attention he has given to sports in Benue State.

The group made Governor Alia Grand Patron of the Media Directors of Nigeria’s Premier Football League in recognition of his efforts in upgrading sports in Benue State.

The Benue State Commissioner for Youths, Sports, and Creativity, Rt. Hon. Terkimbi Ikyange amongst other dignitaries were present at the occasion