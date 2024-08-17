Bauchi Local Government Elections In Progress Hitch-Free

By: Umar Usman Duguri

The judgement day for the long-awaited local government elections is ongoing on across the twenty-local government areas of Bauchi state as people going about exercising their franchise amid normal security operations statewide to ensure sanity and smooth conduct.

This medium learnt that the state independent electoral commission has distributed materials on time to ensure timely conduct. One of the state’s commission spoke on condition of anonymity said; we are grateful to the government for releasing necessary funds and logistics for the exercise.

Aminu Mohamed popularly known as Babake, from Bakaro area of the metropolis commended, both actors for orderly manner in voting process. Both the electoral officers and the voters are doing well in exercising their right mindful of political differences.

Similarly, John Shuaibu, in Bagoro, says, for the second time we are seeing local government elections in sequential order despites paucity of funds and enormous challenges but, still in the government decided to lets people decide their leaders through elections.

It was gathered that all the poling units visited in the state voters were present before the starting time while some are queuing up to the time of filling the report.

Similarly, members of the major opposition party APC also went out to participate in the election, commenting voters for trouping out to make a difference believing that success would be achieve at the end of the exercise.

However, the social democratic party, has since last week opted to boycott the elections for an allegation sited against the state’s electoral body, the secretary of the party Nasir maintained his party’s position for taking the matter to court for redress.