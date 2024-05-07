8.4 C
Crime
Unknown Gunmen Invade Ebonyi Community, Kill First Class Traditional Ruler
Unknown gunmen have reportedly Killed the traditional ruler of Umuihe autonomous community, Akaeze in Ivo local government area of Ebonyi state.

According to report obtained, the traditional ruler, HRH Umazi Ibo Ubani, was said to have been Killed on Friday night when gunmen invaded his community and was shooting heavily.

It was gathered that the activities of the unknown Gunmen caused pandemonium in the area as the people scampered for safety.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Joshua Ukandu, who confirmed the incident said policemen were after the assailants.

“Immediately we got a distress call on the incident, we swung into action and the assailants have already left the scene by the time our men moved to the scene but we are trailing the assailants,” he told journalists.

