Police Disperse Armed Hoodlums Terrorizing Anambra Community, Reinforce Airtight Security

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The gallant officers of the Anambra State Police Command, on Thursday, foiled the criminal plots of some armed men within the precinct of the Uli Campus of the Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University, in Ihiala Local Government Area of the State.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the State, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, in which he also hinted that the officers have reinforced more airtight security in the state.

According to him, the armed criminal elements were reported to have shot sporadically in the area, while gallant engaged, repelled and dispersed them. He added that police operatives are currently trailing the hoodlums.

The statement reads in parts: “Consequently, more operatives, operational, and intelligence resources of the comtmand have been further deployed to the area to reinforce the security of the University and its environs.

“Credible information from eyewitnesses reveals that the gunmen started shooting indiscriminately and unprovoked, thereby causing fear among law-abiding citizens of the community. However, no casualties were recorded, and order has been fully restored in the area.

“Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Finance and administration and the Command’s Acting Commissioner of Police, DCP Fidelis Ogarabe, psc, mnips, has ordered the operatives to ensure that the criminal elements are fished out. He reiterated the unwavering commitment of the command to maintaining law and order, as well as the security and safety of residents of the community and State in general.

“Nonetheless, members of the public are advised to call the Command Control Room on 07039194332 or the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) on 08039334002 in the event of any distress. They can also use the ‘NPF Rescue Me App’, usable on Android and Apple iOS phones, to make reports.”