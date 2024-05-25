8.4 C
Nigerian Police Arrest Chinese Expatriate For Killing Female Worker In Abia State

A Chinese expatriate at the Inner Galaxy Steel, GZ Zhen, has been arrested for allegedly killing a female crane operator identified as Ocheze Ogbonna.

 

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, Abia Command, ASP Maureen Chinaka, Zheh is in police custody, adding that investigation had commenced on the matter.

 

Zhen was alleged to have attacked the female crane operator during a night shift duty at the company after she rejected his sexual advances.

 

The female operator sustained injuries which led to her death.

 

The incident caused tension in the area as youths protested the death of the crane operator who also hailed from the host community.

