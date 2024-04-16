We’ll embrace all Agricultural initiatives, women, youths will be empowered – Gov Bala Mohammed

•as he receives Wife of IGP

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed says his administration embraces all agricultural initiatives and programmes aimed at fostering economic growth and ensuring food security.

He made this known when he received the Wife of the Inspector General of the Nigeria Police Force, Mrs Elizabeth Egbetokun at Bauchi Government House, for an audience as she launched the Women in Agriculture programme of the Police Wives Association (POWA).

Appreciating Mrs Elizabeth Egbetokun’s philanthropic endeavours, Mohammed attributed the IGP Egbetokun’s innovation, creativity and invention to his wife’s selflessness, saying the auspicious programme will go a long way in alleviating poverty and hunger.

Earlier speaking, Mrs Elizabeth Egbetokun who lauded Mohammed for his outstanding performance in education, health and agriculture, said the POWA sponsors and promotes ideas, initiatives and programmes that will bring about social development in the society.

Egbetokun while appreciating the warm reception she received stated that the Women in Agriculture will sponsor and train one woman from each of the twenty Local Government Area of Bauchi State in the United States of America, calling for continued support for the success of the programme.