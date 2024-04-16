8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Search
Subscribe

We’ll embrace all Agricultural initiatives, women, youths will be empowered – Gov Bala Mohammed

N/East
We'll embrace all Agricultural initiatives, women, youths will be empowered - Gov Bala Mohammed
We'll embrace all Agricultural initiatives, women, youths will be empowered - Gov Bala Mohammed

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

•as he receives Wife of IGP

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed says his administration embraces all agricultural initiatives and programmes aimed at fostering economic growth and ensuring food security.

He made this known when he received the Wife of the Inspector General of the Nigeria Police Force, Mrs Elizabeth Egbetokun at Bauchi Government House, for an audience as she launched the Women in Agriculture programme of the Police Wives Association (POWA).

We'll embrace all Agricultural initiatives, women, youths will be empowered - Gov Bala Mohammed

Appreciating Mrs Elizabeth Egbetokun’s philanthropic endeavours, Mohammed attributed the IGP Egbetokun’s innovation, creativity and invention to his wife’s selflessness, saying the auspicious programme will go a long way in alleviating poverty and hunger.

READ ALSO  Gov Bala Mohammed receives families children, grand children on Sallah homage

Earlier speaking, Mrs Elizabeth Egbetokun who lauded Mohammed for his outstanding performance in education, health and agriculture, said the POWA sponsors and promotes ideas, initiatives and programmes that will bring about social development in the society.

Egbetokun while appreciating the warm reception she received stated that the Women in Agriculture will sponsor and train one woman from each of the twenty Local Government Area of Bauchi State in the United States of America, calling for continued support for the success of the programme.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Hold Gov Alia’s Chief of Staff responsible if TTC peace deal fails
Next article
Junior Pope’s Death Should Serve As a Lesson to All of Us — Anambra Culture Commissioner, Onyenji
spot_imgspot_imgspot_img

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Bauchi Water Shortage: Faulty Transformers Responsible……Engr. Gital

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.