Ramadan Tafsir : Jatau Seeks Prayers To Governor Bala Mohammed’s Govt

:Attends closing of Ramadan Tafseer at JIBWIS Jumma’at Mosque, Kasuwan Shanu

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The Bauchi State Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Auwal Jatau has solicited prayers to the administration of Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed to continue making sound decisions and implementing transformative policies and programmes that will create opportunities, uplift the lives of vulnerable thereby building a brighter future for the state.

Speaking at the closing of 2024 Ramadan Tafseer of JIBWIS Jumma’at Mosque, Kasuwan Shanu, Bauchi, Auwal Jatau believed that prayers would go along way towards assisting the administration to achieve its desire of uplifting and improving the lives of every resident for the socio-economic development of the state.

The Deputy Governor pointed out that the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed has been working tirelessly to address the needs of its people in various sectors, including education, healthcare, infrastructure, and security.

According to him, Governor Bala Mohammed has exhibited exceptional dedication, unwavering commitment, and a forward-thinking approach in his duties as the governor of the state, saying that through his strategic policies and initiatives, Bauchi has witnessed tremendous progress and development.

“I would like to on behalf of my principal, His Excellency, Governor Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, express my sincere appreciation to the entire leadership of JIBWIS Jos National Headquarters for their unwavering commitment to fostering unity, promoting peace. Your devotion to the principles of Islam not only strengthens our individual faith, but also serves as a cornerstone for the harmonious coexistence of all residents within Bauchi state.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Imams, scholars, and preachers who have dedicated their time and wisdom to guiding us through the Tafseer sessions. Your profound explanations of the Holy Quran and the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) have provided us with invaluable insights, leading us to a deeper understanding of our religion and its significance in our lives.”

Auwal Jatau therefore acknowledged the tremendous support of the group to the present administration in the state and urged Muslim faithfuls to make good use of the lessons learned during in the blessed month of Ramadan for the betterment of the society.

On his part, the Deputy Chairman ll of the JIBWIS Jos National Headquarters, Sheikh Saidu Hassan Jingir expressed gratitude to the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed in Bauchi for its huge investment in the promotion of religious knowledge and activities and assured him of the continued prayers of the group for the success of his administration.