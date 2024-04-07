The Government Of Rev. Fr. Alia Has Not Borrowed Any Money Since Inauguration In May 2023

Press Statement

We read a report in the Punch Newspaper of Sunday, March 31st, 2024, wherein the reporter alleged that, 13 new State Governors, including Benue, collectively borrowed N226.8bn from both domestic and external financiers, between the period of June and December, 2023.

The analysis according to the reporter, is based on the latest sub-national debt reports released by the Debts Management Office (DMO).

We want to state emphatically that, the government of Rev.Fr. Alia has not borrowed any money from either Domestic or External sources.

All debts mentioned in the said report were incurred when the Governor Hyacinth Alia led administration took over on May 29th, 2023.

Let it be known that the government of Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia is skeptical of borrowings, and will only do so when and if it becomes necessary and it is in the interest of the Benue people, especially to fund critical projects.

We challenge the Punch Newspaper reporter to be more investigative in his reports, providing accurate facts, which is a key component of journalism practice.

Sir Tersoo Kula (MNIPR),

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor of Benue State.