8.4 C
New York
Thursday, April 4, 2024
Search
Subscribe

NDDC Director Of Projects Under Fire From Kinsmen

S/South
NDDC Director Of Projects Under Fire From Kinsmen
NDDC Director Of Projects Under Fire From Kinsmen

Published:

Reading time: 3 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

Disturbed by the recent vituperative outbursts by the Executive Director, Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Mr Victor Antai several groups in Akwa Ibom have warned him against stoking flames capable of destroying the State.

The latest being a group, Akwa Ibom Visioners who berated him for his unguided utterances capable of sowing seeds of discord in the peaceful state.

In a statement jointly signed by Pastor Victor Charles, and made available to Journalists in Uyo on Wednesday, the group frowned at Antai for not being sensitive to the political mood of the State.

According to the statement, “Antai has been blessed to be in the NDDC as Executive Director of Projects, and instead of bringing projects, he is instigating violence and crises in the State.”

They wondered why Mr Antai who who had seen Governor Umo Eno’s peaceable disposition to everyone despite political differences, would choose to embark on a lone journey of inflammatory rhetorics against the Governor.

“Governor Umo Eno has displayed a high level of political inclusivity since coming to power, carrying all Akwa Ibom leaders and stakeholders along irrespective of political party platforms.”

“Such exemplary leadership style of the governor should be emulated by all Akwa Ibom leaders, as against this banal politics by Mr Victor Antai.

“We have observed the way Governor Umo Eno is stabilizing the political climate of the State by giving every Akwa Ibom person that sense of belonging. You will even think that he does not have a political party. His major concern is the interest of Akwa Ibom State hence, he is rallying all Akwa Ibom people to attract development from the federal government to the State. For Governor Eno, his guiding principle in governance.

READ ALSO  Aid Worker Rescues Abandoned Toddler Accused of Witchcraft in Akwa Ibom

“From the way Governor respects President Bola Tinubu to the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, everyone has seen that Governor Eno stands for peace, unity and prosperity of the State.

“Does such a governor deserve the kind of insults and abuses Mr Antai displayed? Imagine giving a microphone to a lady to insult a State Governor,” the statement continued.

The group hailed Governor Umo Eno on his developmental strides across the State, noting that about 80 roads are presently under construction as flagged off by the governor, and expressed disappointment that Mr Antai who is supposed to partner the State Government on development owing to his position as the executive director projects in the NDDC is rather the one leading the insults on the governor.

“We have seen what the governor is doing. He is responsive across all the sectors including human development. Imagine the billions already committed to payment of gratuities of retirees.

“In the aspect of projects, we are proud of Governor Umo Eno’s accomplishments so far. Over 80 billion Naira is already being released for road construction projects across the State, including the roads in Victor Antai’s community. And instead of writing appreciation letter to the governor, he is trying to dent the governor’s image through peddling false information.

“It is even Mr Victor Antai, as an executive director of projects in the NDDC, and indeed, the entire APC family from Akwa Ibom State at the national level that are performing abysmally below expectations. One would have expected Mr Antai to approach the governor to see roads he can attract to Akwa Ibom State, but he would not do it because he does not love Akwa Ibom State, and it is obvious he does not also love himself,” the group concludes.

READ ALSO  Rivers: 'Don't Take My Implementation Of Presidential Resolution For Weakness' - Fubara

They enumerated various projects and initiatives of the governor including the Ibom Model farms and general agricultural revolution, Ibom Neighbourhood Watch, healthcare development, education renaissance, bulk purchase agency and free food distribution as well as the shelter programme for the poor.

The group thanked Governor Eno for his humane character and spirit of unity as the leader of Akwa Ibom State, and passed a vote of confidence on the governor.

They particularly appreciated the governor for his humility, and commended his aides for ensuring that the peaceful mien of the governor reflects in their conducts by not toing the path of Victor Antai to abuse and attack anyone who shares a different political belief with their boss, and cautioned Antai not to push them to the world.

The statement strongly warned Mr Antai against truncating the peace that is being enjoyed in the State through his untoward and petty conduct, to the extent of bringing the respectable name of Governor Umo Eno to disrepute.

They appealed to Governor Eno to keep on with his good work.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join our social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Transcorp Power Plc Releases Audited FY2023 Results; Grows Topline by 57.03% and Profit by 75%; Declares Dividend of N3.13.
Next article
Ondo Guber: How Ganduje Led APC Raised N720m From 16 Aspirants, Settle For Direct Primary – April 20
spot_imgspot_imgspot_img

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Aid Worker Rescues Abandoned Toddler Accused of Witchcraft in Akwa Ibom

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.