Presidency behind Ganduje’s political travails,  says Kano APC spokesperson

The spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano, Alhaji Ahmad Aruwa, has accused some powerdul forces in the presidency for plotting to remove Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje as the Acting Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

He stated this in a short video which has gone viral in the Social Media.

Aruwa threatened of a potential political crisis if Ganduje is eventually removed as the National Chairman of APC.

247ureports.com reports that a Kano High Court, on Wednesday, affirmed the susension of Ganduje as a member of APC by his Ward leadership in Kano.

Aruwa further blamed some forces within the presidency for conspiracy against Ganduje, ganging up to ensure his exit as the Acting National Chairman of APC.

According to him, anti-Ganduje forces within the Presidency are working hard to spoil the relationship between Ganduje and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Aruwa warned of an impending political crisis should Ganduje be removed as the Acting National Chairman of APC, recalling how he worked hard towards ensuring the victory of President Tinubu in the 2023 presidential election.

“We will confront anyone within the APC who dares to challenge Ganduje, regardless of their status or political influence,” he said.

Aruwa also criticized Tinubu for disregarding the support extended to him in Kano when others had rejected him.

He observed that no one in Kano, a state with largest voter turnout would support Tinubu’s cause, as Ganduje was the sole architect of his success in the state, “therefore, we will not tolerate any subversion from the Villa.

“I solemnly pledged that if anyone is to confront Ganduje within the APC, it would inevitably lead to a substantial political crisis which we are very ready to fight back.

“Irrespective of the individual’s identity, we are acutely aware of the plotting and machinations orchestrated by certain APC members at the Villa.

“It was solely Ganduje who facilitated Tinubu’s presence in Kano when there was a lack of support from others.

“Every resident of Kano is refraining from associating with Tinubu, as those within the APC who are acquainted with him are distancing themselves due to Buhari’s influence.”

247ureports.com reports that reliable sources from the Presidential villa who pleaded for anonimity revealed that Ganduje’s political travails started when he was directed to galvanize the attention of Kano state Governor, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf and his political Godfather, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso to abandon their political party (NNPP) and join the ruling APC.

It was gathered that contrary to the terms of reference given to Dr. Ganduje, he arrived Kano and chaired a stakeholders meeting where he mocked Kwankwaso and Kano state Governor, a situation that stalled the negotiation process with Kwankwaso’s team.