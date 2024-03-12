Security remains our paramount concern – Gov Bala Mohammed assures

8.4 C
N/East
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Bauchi State Governor, Dr Bala Mohammed has reaffirmed the dedication of the northeast governors to improving the security of their states.

The governor was speaking as the representative of the northeast governors during the graduation and passing out ceremony of Sokoto State Community Guard Corps presided by Governor Ahmed Aliyu at Giginya Memorial Stadium, Sokoto over the weekend.

The former minister of the FCT also assured that members of the Northeast Governors’ Forum will persist in collaborating with the federal government, stakeholders and security agencies to eradicate banditry and other vices for the economic growth of Nigeria.

While commending his Sokoto counterpart for initiating the community guard corps, Mohammed called on the citizens of the state rally behind the move and offer utmost support and prayers for the advancement of the state, bordering states and Nigeria as a whole.

