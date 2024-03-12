Bauchi NDE trains 50 women, youth on skills acquisition

From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

The National Directorate of Employment NDE Bauchi State Office has embarked on another set of training for fifty women on tide and die, suviniar making in the state.

The Director General of the NDE, Abubakar Fikpo said the program was designed by the directorates under the supervision of federal ministry of trade and investment with a view towards reducing the rate of unemployment youth and women roaming the streets to become more useful to the society.

He said “what we’re expecting from the beneficiaries is attitudinal changes from sitting ideal to a productive people in the society.

Ably represented by the State Coordinator, Ali Yaya said the training will equipped the woman with requisite knowledge, skills on how to become something in their life’s.

According to the coordinator, said the fifty trainees were catigories into two parts which 20 women will undergo tie and die making while 30 will partake in suviniar making respectively.

He revealed that each trainee will be given free feeding and little stipends of two thousand for transportation during the training days.

He further disclosed that the NDE is hoping after the training there is going to be empowerment of twenty thousand naira soft loan to each participants and to be paid back after in 12 months of 3 months of moriterium period.

He urged the participants to put in more serious and avail themselves to learn the necessary skills during the training days and utilise the loan by injecting into the skill acquired to add to the economic.

Mohammed Jibrin Abdul head of Small Scale Enterprise, Bauchi State Office charge the beneficiaries to see it as golden opportunity and make difference in their lives.

Telegraph interview with some of the beneficiaries Jamima Andrew and Sani Usman thanked the NDE for opportunity, said they will teach others what they’ve learned at their respective communities.