Civil Servants, Pensioners to receives half Salary as gift – Gov Aliyu

From Umar Ado Sokoto

The Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto has approved the payment of half salary as Ramadan gift to all civil servants,Primary school Teachers, Local Government staff as well as pensioners in the state.

This is in an effort to ensure that Muslims in the State start this year’s Ramadan fast comfortably,

“The magnanimous gesture, which is expected to commence tonight in sha Allah,is to assist workers in the state observe this year’s Ramadan fast with a relative ease”.

Governor Aliyu, in a statement issued by Abubakar Bawa ,Press Secretary to the governor also appealed to the Muslim ummah to use the sacred month to pray for Allah’s intervention in the numerous challenges hindering smooth Nigeria’s development.

He also called on traders and wealthy individuals in the state to show love and mercy to the have-nots for them to earn Allah’s mercy and forgiveness in this holy month.

The Governor thanked the people of the State for their continued support and fervent prayers to his administration, which he described as key to all the successes so far recorded in the state.