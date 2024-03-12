8.4 C
New York
Tuesday, March 12, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Civil Servants, Pensioners to receives half Salary as gift – Gov Aliyu

N/West
Nigeria's Sultan, Counsellors, Traditional Rulers in Sokoto state manipulated the 2023 Elections, usurp the will of the masses
Nigeria's Sultan, Counsellors, Traditional Rulers in Sokoto state manipulated the 2023 Elections, usurp the will of the masses

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

From Umar Ado Sokoto

The Sokoto State Governor, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto has approved the payment of half salary as Ramadan gift to all civil servants,Primary school Teachers, Local Government staff as well as pensioners in the state.

This is in an effort to ensure that Muslims in the State start this year’s Ramadan fast comfortably,

“The magnanimous gesture, which is expected to commence tonight in sha Allah,is to assist workers in the state observe this year’s Ramadan fast with a relative ease”.

Governor Aliyu, in a statement issued by Abubakar Bawa ,Press Secretary to the governor also appealed to the Muslim ummah to use the sacred month to pray for Allah’s intervention in the numerous challenges hindering smooth Nigeria’s development.

READ ALSO  Millions of Nigerian's face food crisis, hike inflation and unstable exchange rate

He also called on traders and wealthy individuals in the state to show love and mercy to the have-nots for them to earn Allah’s mercy and forgiveness in this holy month.

The Governor thanked the people of the State for their continued support and fervent prayers to his administration, which he described as key to all the successes so far recorded in the state.

 

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
Security remains our paramount concern – Gov Bala Mohammed assures
Next article
Ramadan: Pray for Nigeria, release of all kidnapped victims – Kagarko LG boss urges Muslims

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Ramadan: Pray for Nigeria, release of all kidnapped victims - Kagarko LG boss urges Muslims

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.