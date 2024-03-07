8.4 C
Over 50 journalists undergo UNICEF, Mama2Mama training on health reporting

Over 50 journalists undergo UNICEF, Mama2Mama training on health reporting
From Mohammed Nasir Shuaibu BAUCHI

Over 50 journalists across five states were currently undergo a training on health reporting being organised by the United Nations Children’s Fund UNICEF and Mama2Mama in Gombe State.

The UNICEF Communication Officer, Opeyemi Olagunju said the
two days training was part of the activities to mark this year 2024 International Women’s Day (IWD) celebration in the world.

According to him, said the aims was to enlighten, educating and equipped the journalists with prerequisite knowledge and best angles on how to reports health related issues on women’s and children as well as ways to improve promotion and prevention methods.

Opeyemi disclosed that the UNICEF Bauchi field office had so far achieved tremendous success of over 50 percent Media Reportage during its last year 2023 activities in five states under the supervision of the office which comprises of Bauchi, Adamawa, Gombe, Taraba and Plateau.

He further explained that rural communities suffered most in terms of cases of childbirth delivery as a result of either lack of professional personnel’s or services rendered to the patients.

The UNICEF Communication Officer disclosed that at the end of the media dialogue it’s expected to come up with a workable action plan that would guide the activities of the media through out the year 2024 on the project.

Our correspondent reports that the media dialogue 2024 was tagged with e themed “Invest in Women- Accelerate progress”,.

