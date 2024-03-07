Anambra Police Imagemaker, DSP Ikenga, 1606 Others Promoted to New Ranks

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, has been promoted to a new rank of Superintendent of Police (SP) in the Force.

The Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani disclosed this in a press release made available to newsmen on Wednesday, March 6, in which he said 1606 other persons were also promoted from the same DSP rank to the next rank of SP across the nation.

According to him, the promotees also include 158 professionals. He also said the Police Service Commission (PSC), which is the Commission in charge of the promotion exercise, has restored the dignity of the specialists cadre.

Mr. Ani further explained that the Commission had earlier stepped down the consideration of the officers’ promotion at its last Management meeting where other recommendations were considered, when it noticed some discrepancies in the list.

“The promotion of the DSPs to SPs saw the elevation of 158 officers in the Professional cadre, which include 105 in the Communication unit, 22 in Transport, 10 medical officers, nine nurses and another nine from Works.

“The other professionals promoted to Superintendents were six Workshop Officers, three Maritime, and one each from Medical and Dental units and Band.

“A total number of 1423 DSPs were promoted in the General Duty cadre,” the statement partly read.

While noting that the approval of the promotions has been officially communicated to the Inspector-General of Police for implementation; Ani also gave a highlight of the promoted officers.

“Some of the promoted Officers are the Public Relations Officers for Anambra and Delta states, Tochukwu Anthony Ikenganyia and Bright Edafe respectively. Others are Clement Ominiyi Awoyemi, Salami Ganiyu, Dogo Mathew, Finedon Akah, Attahiru Umar, Adamu Wakili, Constance Katu Ekeh, Nuhu Danjuma, and Yaha Bashir.

“The list also includes Iwuji Barnabas Iliya, ADC to the Rivers State Governor; Samson Ekeinde, Officer in charge of Safer Highway, Bayelsa State Command; Clement Gladys C., Lagos Command; Usman Nureni and Adibeli Joy.

“Enoch Suleiman, Officer in charge of Surveillance, Zone 5 Benin; Sidi Umar Ahmad, technical Assistant to the DIG Training and Head of IGP Smart Force Management and Data Base Centre; Patrick Chinwe Anike, Divisional Crime Officer 1, 9th Mile Division, Enugu State Command; Ben Orih, Unit Commander 28 PMF, Umuahia; Nwanaga Innocent Okpuru, OPTS Officer, SPU BASE 28 Owerri, Imo state; Isay. Ladan, Department of Operations, Rivers State Command and Moses Omale were also some of the other DSPs who got the Commission’s approval for promotion to the next rank of Superintendents,” he said.

On his own part, the Chairman of the Police Service Commission and retired Inspector-General of Police, Dr. Solomon Arase said the Commission would continue to give equal opportunities to all cadres in the Nigeria Police Force, adding that the era where Specialists are stagnated in one rank is now history. He also emphasized that the Nigeria Police Force needs the Specialists for efficient and effective policing, even as he assured that the Commission would continue to accord them the required privileges.

Dr. Arase also noted that the General duty Officers would continue to receive the support of the Commission in the area of prompt and regular promotions. He further challenged the newly-promoted officers to reciprocate the Commission’s gesture by rededicating themselves to the Service of the nation.

He also warned that the Commission would not hesitate to discipline any of the Officers who undermines the ethics, rules and regulations guiding their conduct; even as he warned them to avoid dabbling into land matters, recovery of rents, and other minor issues that can be resolved through alternative dispute resolution or legal processes.

While reminding them that Police is the lead agency in internal security, the PSC Chairman also tasked the officers to concentrate in helping the nation win the war against insurgency and banditry in different parts of the country.