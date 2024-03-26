Imo: Ebubeagu Operatives Invade Governor Uzodimma’s Community, Kill One

Gunmen suspected to be members of the Ebubeagu Security Network (ESN) have gunned down a youth in Awomamma Oru-West LGA of Imo state on Monday.

The hoodlums said to be operating on Sienna vehicle invaded the community and shot sporadically in air, killing a boy of 34 years.

In a viral video, the lifeless body of the boy was being carried on a wheelbarrow around the community where the elderly people sang one sorrowful song after another, asking God what they had committed to deserve this.

One of the old men’s voices said, “God what have we done to deserve this. This boy lying dead here is neither a thief nor an armed robbers. Infact, our children are not armed robbers. He was only going to buy bread the next store when he was attacked by Ebubeagu operatives who shot him dead. What wrong has this young boy committed.

“This is not the first nor the second our community is being attacked by Ebubeagu. What have they seen in our community that they wouldn’t want us to rest. We are calling on government to come to our rescue because our youths are being killed everyday.”

A village source who spoke to Newsmen in Owerri, said the hoodlums are members of the Ebubeagu Security Network and, according to him, they are everywhere in their community.

He lamented, “we thought the Ebubeagu is for security but their activities in our community is no longer acceptable. Government should act fast and disband the security group before they finish our youths.”