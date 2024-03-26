FG is posed to end country’s security, economic challenges- President Tinubu assures

President Bola Tinubu has said that despite the challenges Nigeria faces as a nation, there is light at the end of the tunnel.

The national challenge we face will be over, the economic challenge, we’re about turning the corner. Our revenue is improving, and you can see it reflected in the subnationals. All we have to do is to manage ourselves much better.

“The challenges of security will be over, they can’t defeat us; we have to rescue our country. It’s in this freedom and strong determination that we believe we can bring about prosperity to everyone.

Tinubu made the statement last night while hosting members of the Nigerian Senate, who were at State House for Iftar to break Ramadan fast.

He said the security and economic challenges the country is currently battling with will end soon.

Acknowledging concerns, Tinubu praised the armed forces for their sacrifice and vowed to uphold Nigeria’s sovereignty.

He said: “Yes, we are challenged. Security challenges around us, our armed forces are trying, but we will not allow them to undermine the integrity and value of our armed forces.

“We will continue to encourage and fight for our sovereignty, our individual right to exist, banish poverty from our society.

“There is light at the end of the tunnel, and Nigeria will smile again. I know you share bread without butter, maybe this time around, we’ll put butter beside your bread.

“We’re entitled to it, and I assure you, you will partake in the prosperity.”

He thanked the Senate for its work, particularly in the passage of the Students Loan Bill into law.

“I know the arithmetic of the numbers that I brought to the Senate, and I know what I got back. I thank you for the expeditious handling of the budget.”