Publisher, Ezenekwe Calls For Immediate Release Of IPOB Leader, Kanu – Faults Tinubu’s Action On Sowore Case

The publisher of 247UREPORTS, one of the leading online newspapers, Sir Ikenna Ellis Ezenekwe has called for immediate release of the IPOB Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.



The media Chief, who accused Tinubu led administration of continuously denying Kanu’s bail application, whereas his Yoruba kinsman Omoyele Sowore, convener of RevolutionNow movement facing a similar trial against the federal government has been given back his travel documents by Tinubu led administration

Ezenekwe’s tweet read in full;

“When bigotry meets Injustice… It’s often smells like Nigeria…

–

“The Tinubu administration has secured and returned Omoyele Sowore’s travel documents to him. And Sowore has travelled back to New Jersey in the USA. Sowore is the convener of RevolutionNow movement.

–

“Meanwhile, the same Tinubu’s administration has repeatedly denied Mazi Nnamdi Kanu Bail or even fair hearing. Kanu remains in detention at the DSS for years for charges that were already dismissed at a Nigerian court.

–

Good morning

Ikenna Ellis Ezenekwe

Abuja”