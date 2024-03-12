Again, terrorists abduct 61 people in Kaduna fresh attack

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

No fewer than 61 people were reportedly abducted by suspected terrorists who attacked the Buda community in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Thursday.

The state and police authorities are yet to confirm the attack, but a resident of the area told PUNCH on Tuesday that the bandits invaded the village on Monday night at about 11:45 pm where they kidnapped 61 people.

According to a resident, Dauda Manyu Kajuru, the kidnappers were carrying sophisticated weapons, also stormed the community in large numbers, and started shooting sporadically to scare the residents.

” What happened yesterday was terrifying, the bandits came intending to abduct scores of people that’ll outnumber that of School pupils in Kuriga Village of Chikun Local Government Area, but the swift response of soldiers who are not more than 2 kilometers away from Kajuru came and curtailed the number.

” My siblings are part of those abducted yesterday and based on the information available as of this morning the bandits with their victims are yet to get to their destination, ” Manyu said.

He disclosed that most times if these terrorists are coming for any operation, they keep their motorbikes far away from the Community where they’ll carry out their operation.

He lamented that since the removal of an Army Commander popular known as (Tega) banditry activities have resumed in full force around the Kajuru Local Government Villages.

” I’ll tell you in confidence that when Commander Tega was around, their activities stopped, and one could go for occasions without any fear of being kidnapped because he knows their terrain and the mode of their operations.

” Is unfortunate Commander Tega was removed from Kajuru Local Government when we’re experiencing the return of peace in our Villages.

Another resident, Lawal Abdullahi who escaped the incident but his wife was among the victims, also confirmed 61 people were abducted.

He said both men women and children including a nursing mother of two weeks were among the victims.

” I am devasted by the situation because we have not heard from them since the incident happened last night Monday.

We’re appealing to the Government to immediately swing into action and ensure our loved ones returned.