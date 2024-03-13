Senator Abdul Ningi: a courageous leader – By Umar Usman Duguri

Senator Abdul Ningi, was and is still in limelight in political and public spare these days, due to many contemporary issues, perceptions and thoughts that is defining and redefining the maturation of Nigeria’s politics. Depending on everyone’s decipher and ability to reason on development of Nigeria that is somewhat in parallel with out growth which is normally in a developing country but, abnormal in advance nation. Though, Nigeria’s age supposes to correspond and correlates with reality of happening.

Among hundreds of issues bedeviling Nigeria presently ranging from artificial poverty created by alleged politicians occupying elected public offices to businessmen and women who often connive with politicians to contribute in crippling the nation’s economy in the name of partnership or in disguise at the expense of the masses.

Today, the rowdy session of the 10th senate hit up because of the allegation of N 3.7Trillion padding of the 2024 budget raised by Senator Abdul Ningi, who many consider as commendable effort to unveil what is not known to the millions of people that voted the president of the country who already assent this year’s budget.

The revelation of Senator Abdul Ningi, would forever remain in the minds of people who still believe in the APC led government of the country that seemingly not prepare to change the narrative its brought the country to due to poor and vagabond economic plan and consolidation of the immediate government of Buhari who achieved less in the last eight years it rule the country.

The commendations so far senator Abdul Ningi is getting has triple those criticizing him for speaking the truth about the state of nation under President Tinubu and the allegations of Padding involving musketeers, without fear of the outcome that saw him suspended for months by the fellow senate members and his subsequent voluntarily resignation as Chairman Northern Senators Forum, read as “ I will like to resign my position as the chairman of the northern Senator Forum. this is of course necessitated by the unfolding events in the national Assembly, the North and the nation at large. I will like to specifically thank members of the forum for the opportunity given to me for the last eight (8) months to spearhead this very important forum. I believe this forum is very important and fundamental to the progress and development of northern Nigeria”.

Senator Abdul Ningi would forever be remembered as a truth northerner and a nationalist for firm believe of fairness and justice for the common man, this is why his suspension remain the only unwelcome and most condemned suspension by Nigerians. And his record as achievements can be summarize from the time he served as chairman House committee on Niger Delta, a region known for crisis, but, his committee’s input helped in developing the amnesty program that resolve the Niger Delta militancy, this is aside from various committee’s he served that helped in restoring the lost glory of the senate through unscheduled visits/oversight to ascertain the truth picture of happenings to complements government money disbursed for a particular project or task.

Senator Abdul has over the years of his representation from the green chamber to the red chamber of the national assembly gave Bauchi state an impetus to be proud of its son who is courageous, bold and firm in fighting for the lots of the masses.

The massive interventions in agriculture, provision of scholarships to deserving children, catering for the basic needs of the less privilege and above all frequent visitation to home to listening and prosper panacea to those that voted.

Posterity will continue to applaud and mimic the courage and bold political style of Senator Abdul Ningi, for good governance and credible representation at the end of the tunnel., sure they’ll be light!