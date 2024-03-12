Uncertainty As Tinubu Meets Akpabio, After Suspension Of Ningi, Northern Opposition Lawmaker

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting behind closed-doors with the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio and the Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Senator Akpabio met with the President shortly after the nation’s upper legislative chamber, otherwise called the Red Chamber, handed over a three-month suspension to the Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Abdul Ningi, representing Bauchi Bauchi Central Senatorial District.

The agenda of the meeting was not made public at the time of filing this report, but it was reliably gathered that it was not unconnected with the suspension of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator over the comment credited to him that President Tinubu is implementing a different budget from what was presented to the National Assembly.

Though, the Bauchi Senator had since denied the allegation, he, however, did not escape the wrath of the majority of his colleagues, including his northern brothers, who alleged that his (Ningi) allegation in an interview he granted to the BBC, Hausa Service, put the senate in bad light.

The President of the Senate did not talk to journalists when he finished the meeting with the President