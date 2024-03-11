300 Illegal Shops 5 Plazas Demolished In Onitsha.. As Soludo Orders Integrity Tests On Buildings Under Construction

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Over three hundred illegal structures five plazas built as shops were on Monday demolished by the Onitsha South local Government Council.

The illegal structures were said to have been built by traders who allegedly got the approval of the National Inland Water Ways NIWA which Gov Charles Soludo stated that the organization do not have t

he right to build or allocate spaces to traders.

Recall that Gov Soludo had during the inspection of roads constructed by his administration ordered the Onitsha South local government Chairman Chief Emeka Joseph Orji to demolish the illegal structures as according to him the land belongs to Anambra state and not NIWA

“The code or bye laws establishing NIWA gave the organization 100 metres from the banks of the River Niger as right of easement but what we are seeing here are illegal structures and should be demolished” he said.

This development is coming as the state government has declared war on illegal structures following the collapse of a five storey building at Fegge in the same Council Area.

The area which spans up to two acres of land resides on the fringe of the River Niger housing shanty settlements of street urchins credited to be a harbinger of hoodlums.

While the demolition was going on, the Hausa Community in the area led by the Secretary of Hausa Community in Onitsha North local South local government areas Alhaji Ishawu Imam whose father is the Sariki of the Hausa Community expressed appreciation that the Council Chairman gave them time like he gave other residents to move out their property adding that the Hausa Community in Onitsha South is happy with the developmental status of Gov Soludo administration pledging to continue to support him .

According to the Chairman Onitsha South local government area Chief Emeka Joseph Orji who was at the site to supervise the demolition;

“When I was sworn in as Council Chairman last year I came here and issued them notice to move out and the notice was followed by series of follow up notices but they remained here ”

“Then last week Mr Governor came here and told them that this place is not for shops or markets and ordered me to demolish the area but I gave them another one week notice which ended today” he said.

The area according to Orji would be barricaded and cleared for the establishment of a Sea Side Resort which would have green park areas with umbrella trees for relaxation and amusement.

Reacting to the collapsed five storey building in the area Orji announced that most buildings currently under construction would be subjected to integrity test which includes material test, qualify test adding that after meeting with the Chairman Physical Planning Board in Awka government would commence the process.

“Everywhere cannot be market in Onitsha and we have declared war on illegal structures and we shall ensure that the right thing is done about building collapse in Onitsha South local government area” he said.