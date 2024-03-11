Without Christian Homes, There Can’t Be Better Society — Anambra Anglican Priests

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

It was a moment of thought-provoking charge, as the women of the Anglican Church of Redemption, Awka (ACORA), yesterday, joined the rest of mothers in the Anglican Communion to celebrate the 2024 Mothering Sunday.

Themed “Building a Model Christian Home”, the 2024 Mothering Sunday service, which held at the Anglican Church of Redemption, Awka, Anambra State, was heralded by a one-day interactive seminar, where the women were enlightened on Tips for Healthy Relationship Between Wife, Husband and Mother-in-Law.

In his 2024 Mothering Sunday sermon, a curate of the Church, Rev. Dr. Emmanuel Ogbuefi, who dwelt on the topic, “Building a Model Christian Home”, described a Christian home as a home where Jesus Christ dwells and where Bible is the Modus Operandi, adding that both the father, the mother and the children all have parts to play in building a Christian home.

According to him, a Christian father is the architect of a Christian home, while the Christan mother is the builder.

He further described a Christian father as one who leads his family in the way God of the Lord, who is known for truth, who is blameless, vigilant, teachable, who is of good behaviour, and who lives by example.

Citing Proverbs, 14:1, Rev. Ogbuefi said a wise woman builds her homes, but a foolish woman scatters and tears it down with her own hands.

While describing women as special breed who build and multiply everything is given to them; the Anglican cleric further hinted that a Christian mother fears God and her husband, adding that she is also not lazy but hardworking and gives to others who are in need.

According to him, when parents are performing their roles as Christian parents, they will definitely produce/raise Christian parents and consequently have a Christian home, since Ephesians advises children to obey their parents.

The priest further revealed that the country and the society at large are in trouble today because there are many broken homes and families, given that family is the smallest unit of the society. He also advised the parents to play their roles in all faithfulness, to build a model Christian home, so as to make the church, the country, and the society a better place and also make it to eternity with God at last.

Contributing, in their separate remarks, the Vicar of the Church, Ven. Obiora Alokwu; the curates, Rev. Can. Clement Izuegbu, and Rev. Lucky Onebunne, who described mothers as unique people in the society, reminded them of the mandate God entrusted in them, and further challenged them to be dedicated, virtuous and prayerful to actualise the mandate.

On their own parts, the wife of the Vicar, Dr. Mrs. Stella Alokwu, and the wives of the curates, Mrs. Amaka Izuegbu, Dr. Mrs. Obiamaka Ogbuefi, and Mrs. Cherish Onebunne re-emphasized the need for mothers to raise and nurture their children in Godly ways, live in the fear of God, and have unflinching respect their husbands, all for the purpose of building a Christian home and a better society at large.

In a vote of thanks, the Chairperson of the 2024 Mothering Sunday Committee in the Church, Mrs Ebere Otti, described the year’s Mothering Sunday as a success, and appreciated the Committee members and everyone who contributed in one way or the other to its success, while also praying God to bless and replenish them in folds.

The event was not without the usual funfair and conviviality, as it also featured a series of presentations by the women and the members of the Anglican Children Ministry (ACM) in the church, as well as assorted vittles that helped make the day a remarkable and memorable one indeed; including the special renditions and anthems by the mothers, laced with the melodious tunes of local instruments.

More photos from the event:

Photo credits: ACORA Media