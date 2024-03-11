8.4 C
New York
Monday, March 11, 2024
Search
Subscribe

Tragedy Again In Onitsha; 5 Storey Building Collapses . Casualties Yet To Be Known

S/East
247ureports logo

Published:

Reading time: Less than 1 min.

LATEST NEWS

- Advertisement -

 

By Okey Maduforo Awka.

Three weeks after a two storey building collapsed at Ochanja Market killing at least five persons, a five storey building collapsed on Sunday afternoon at Fegge in Onitsha South local government area of Anambra state.

Reports have it that the five storey building was under construction when suddenly residents of the area heard sound of a crack and then a loud sound and the two storey building collapsed.

It is not clear if there were workers on site as was the case with the Ochanja Market episode but an eye witness had it that there were human activities under the building two hours before it collapsed.

READ ALSO  Kidnappers Bow to Police-Vigilante Squad During Shootout in Anambra

It is not clear at the moment any casualties or death but according to the Secretary of Onitsha South local government area who spoke through the Transition Committee Chairman Chief Emeka Joseph Orji;

“An emergency rescue team has already been deployed to Cary out preliminary rescue activities with the assistance of security operatives in the area”

“We urge members of the public not to panic as the Onitsha South local government area is on the top of the moment” he said.

Hey there! Exciting news - we've deactivated our website's comment provider to focus on more interactive channels! Join the conversation on our stories through Facebook, Twitter, and other social media pages, and let's chat, share, and connect in the best way possible!

Join or social media

For even more exclusive content!

Previous article
300 Illegal Shops 5 Plazas Demolished In Onitsha.. As Soludo Orders Integrity Tests On Buildings Under Construction
Next article
Obasanjo leads investors to Angola …meets with President Lourenco in Luanda

YOU MAY LIKE

Of The Week
CARTOON

TOP STORIES

- Advertisement -

Of The Week
CARTOON

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

READ ALSO  Another Allegation Surfaces Against Soludo’s OCHA Brigade

ABOUT US

The Impertial Observer

Contact us: 247ureports@gmail.com

FOLLOW US

2023 © 247Ureports

247Ureports Protects its' news articles from plagiarism as an important part of maintaining the integrity of our website.