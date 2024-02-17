8.4 C
New York
Saturday, February 17, 2024
They’re Blackmailing Us, But We Won’t Be Deterred — ACTDA Boss Speaks on Alleged Destruction of Newspapers in Awka

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA), Mr. Ossy Onuko has said the Agency would not be deterred in its efforts to give the State’s capital City a befitting infrastructural facelift and making it a capital city where law and order prevail.

Mr. Onuko disclosed this in an interview with this reporter over the alleged destruction of newspaper vendors’ stands and their newspapers during the Agency’s recent enforcement against street trading in Awka.

According to him, those indulging in name-calling against ACTDA for carrying out its lawful duty are only indulging in cheap propaganda and blackmail, adding that the vendors had been repeatedly told to take their tables and stand off the road.

“That is cheap propaganda. Newspaper Vendors in Aroma have been repeatedly told to take their tables and stand off the road. They sell papers and carry out POS services on the road. They were simply told to move their ware off the road. They refused

“We will not be cajoled nor succumb to cheap blackmail. Awka is the capital city and there must be order. We will not allow vendors and traders to continue to obstruct the free flow of traffic by selling on our roads. We have spaces at Aroma where they can sell but certainly not on the road,” he said.

The ACTDA Boss further revealed that the Agency would continue to enforce strict measures to maintain order in the capital city. He emphasized the importance of compliance with regulations for the overall development and progress of Awka.

While urging the public to cooperate with ACTDA in its efforts to achieving its primary vision of transforming and developing the capital territory, Mr. Onuko also reiterating the Agency’s commitment to creating a city where law and order prevail, promising a brighter and more organized future for Awka.

Oke-Ite Is Not Our Culture — Anambra Commissioner Tells Youths, Moves to Ban Adultrated Palm-wine in Public Occasions

