Finally, Anambra Police Arrest ‘Kill and Bury’, One Other

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A notorious cultist, Chitana Oha (popularly known as Kill and Bury) has been grilled by the operatives of the Anambra State Police Command.

Kill and Bury, a 25-year-old ring leader of a cult group responsible for killings in Ihiala and its environs, was said to have been arrested at about 2:20.pm on Sunday, alongside another notorious cult gang leader, Emmanuel Ifeanyi Okonkwo (aged 24 years), popularly known as Good and Bad.

According to a statement issued by the Spokesperson of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, the duo were arrested at their hideout during a special operation spearheaded by the Police Crack Squad deployed to Ihiala by the State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, to provide security for the people of Ihiala both during and after the festive period.

“The Commissioner of Police who vowed to end the cult related killings in Ihiala same way he stamped out the menace in Awka Capital City, has directed the Crack Squad to go all out against the cultists and clip their wings. He assured members of the public that their security would continue to be the topmost priority of the Command,” the PPRO said.