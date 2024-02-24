8.4 C
CSOs to organize National Prayers In Honour Of INEC Chairman Over 2023 Election

Bayelsa Elections : INEC moves sensitive materials to LGAs
INEC Chairman, Prof Yakubu

Published:

Reading time: 2 min.

…says he deserves kudos for conducting peaceful, hitch-free elections

 

By Israel Bulus, Kaduna

 

Civil Society Organisations under the aegis of Coalition for Great Nigeria (CGN)said arrangements have been concluded to organize National Prayers in honor of the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Mahmood Yakubu over improved conduct of elections in the country.

According to the group, it would be unfair not to acknowledge the record of performance of the INEC during the 2023 general elections and subsequent staggered elections.

The group, which came out strongly against some persons, who claimed they want to organize prayers to Curse the INEC Chairman for allegedly selling the 2023 election to the highest bidder, President of Bola Ahmed Tinubu, said the prayers would be conducted across 6 geo-political zones.

The group in a statement signed by the Chairman, Dr. Umar Shehu said the idea of laying a curse on the INEC boss, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu is nothing, but a sponsored and deliberate attempt to ridicule the election umpire for no just reason.

“We did a review of the whole process of the 2023 general elections and discovered that they were relatively better than previous elections conducted in the country, thus our decision to pray for more improvement ahead of the 2027 general elections.” It Stated.

It however, urged Nigerians to shun the detractors parading themselves as prayer warriors in the face of an improved performance electoral process under the able and exemplary leadership of Prof. Yakubu.

The statement further reads: Instead of gathering together to lay a curse on Professor Yakub, we expect constructive criticism that could help to identify gray areas that require adjustments. We are appealing to Nigerians to look beyond the 2023 elections and jettison of idea of retrogressive growth and development.

“We have concluded arrangements to organize a National Prayer of Gratitude and Appreciation for INEC Chairman Professor Mahmood.”

” We considered it apt to pass a vote of confidence on the INEC boss because his achievements were recorded during the 2023 polls”.

While praising him for conducting the most peaceful election in Nigeria, especially on the account of the rancor-free process and people not killed during the elections with considerations that opposition parties won some critical states, it said there is a need to consolidate on the gains rather than pains.

“For us as members of Civil Society Organisations, it will amount to mere distractions and attention seeking for anyone to consider laying a curse on the INEC boss. What we expect is a kudos for the painstaking efforts in the conduct of 2023 elections across the country with remarkable achievements.”

Meanwhile, the group said, ” It is unfortunate and unfounded for those characters “Prayer warriors “to accuse INEC of selling elections to the highest bidder. It is a total falsehood and Should be disregarded.”

